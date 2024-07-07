Peacock overpopulation at Kannur airport raises safety concerns; relocation plan raises eyebrows

Thiruvananthapuram: While the increasing number of peacocks have become a cause for concern for the Kannur international airport in Kerala, a remedy prescribed at a high level meeting to capture and translocate the peacocks has raised many eyebrows.

Though spotting peacocks is a feel good factor for many, however, for the Kannur airport in North Kerala presence of peacocks in the vicinity is posing the risk of bird hits for aircrafts. Peacocks being a species included in the Schedule - I of the Wildlife Protection Act, tackling it involves more risks.

After a high-level meeting with forest officials, Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran said that steps will be taken to deploy expert teams to translocate the peacocks to safer places.