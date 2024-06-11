Periyar fish death due to low oxygen in water; no chemical waste discharged in river: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said in the assembly that the recent mass death of fish in the Periyar river resulted due to less dissolved oxygen in the water and there was no discharge of chemical waste from factories into the river.

The chief minister made the submission in response to a query by opposition UDF MLA T J Vinod with regard to action taken against those who allegedly discharged chemical waste into the river resulting in the death of the fish.

Vijayan said that the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) conducted an inspection of the river following the incident and the water samples tested showed dissolved oxygen to be below the levels required for fish to survive.

"According to the preliminary investigation, when the shutter of the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge was opened following heavy rains, a large amount of oxygen-poor water flowed into the river from the upstream side of the regulator," the CM said.

The initial probe also did not find any discharge of chemical waste into the river from the factories on the shores of the Periyar, he said.