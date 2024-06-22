PETA India gifts life-size mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

Thiruvananthapuram: The non profit organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India along with actor Adah Sharma on Saturday gifted a life-size mechanical elephant to Pournamikavu temple here.

PETA said, in a statement, that the mechanical elephant, named Baladhasan, was donated to the temple in recognition of its decision to never own or hire live pachyderms for ceremonies and festivals.

The mechanical elephant, the third one to be introduced in a Kerala temple, is around three meters tall and weighs around 800 kilograms, PETA said.