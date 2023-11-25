Petition on increasing churches in Kerala stalled, LSG dubs 'petitioner's intentions doubtful'

The representation was forwarded to the office of LSG principal director on November 3 for necessary action. It was then forwarded to all district joint directors on November 17 to take necessary actions.

However, the directive triggered criticisms from within the department as well as on social media. Hence, it was withdrawn on Friday.

A letter issued by the principal director in this regard said that the intention of the petitioner was doubtful.

The matter mentioned in the representation was only general in nature and no specific issue was cited. Hence further action need not be taken, the principal director said in the letter.