Petition on increasing churches in Kerala stalled, LSG dubs 'petitioner's intentions doubtful'

Thiruvananthapuram: A directive issued by the Kerala local self government (LSG) department for further action on a representation regarding the 'increasing number of churches in Kerala' has been withdrawn after it triggered criticism and the intention of the petition became doubtful.
The petitioner, who is learnt to be a Bengaluru-based Malayali woman, had sent a representation to the state government on August 14 citing that the increasing number of churches in Kerala could 'change the state's social environment' and sought action.
The representation was forwarded to the office of LSG principal director on November 3 for necessary action. It was then forwarded to all district joint directors on November 17 to take necessary actions.
However, the directive triggered criticisms from within the department as well as on social media. Hence, it was withdrawn on Friday.
A letter issued by the principal director in this regard said that the intention of the petitioner was doubtful.
The matter mentioned in the representation was only general in nature and no specific issue was cited. Hence further action need not be taken, the principal director said in the letter.