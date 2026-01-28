Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Pinarayi government counters Centre with state-run RRTS after SilverLine collapse

A statement from the chief minister's office said that the K-Rail SilverLine project could not be taken forward as the Indian railways did not give nod for the project citing technical reasons.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 18:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 18:13 IST
India NewsPinarayi VijayanRailway

Follow us on :

Follow Us