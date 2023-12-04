Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress of failing to keep opposition parties together

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused that the Congress suffered a setback in the elections owing to its failure in keeping the opposition parties together.

Vijayan said at Palakkad in Kerala on Sunday that the Congress should realise its mistakes and take corrective measures.

"The Congress failed in keeping together all parties that are opposed to the BJP. The Congress also failed to take a strong stand against communalism. If all parties opposed to BJP stand together, BJP could be defeated. Congress leadership should realise that the Congress alone could not fight BJP and take corrective measures," said Vijayan.

Criticising Congress leader Kamal Nath's election campaigns, Vijayan said that the Congress was like BJP's 'B' team.

Sources said that the CPM might make use of the opportunity to again press its concern that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's contest from Kerala would affect the unity of opposition parties.