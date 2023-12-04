Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress of failing to keep opposition parties together

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused that the Congress suffered a setback in the elections owing to its failure in keeping the opposition parties together.
Vijayan said at Palakkad in Kerala on Sunday that the Congress should realise its mistakes and take corrective measures.
"The Congress failed in keeping together all parties that are opposed to the BJP. The Congress also failed to take a strong stand against communalism. If all parties opposed to BJP stand together, BJP could be defeated. Congress leadership should realise that the Congress alone could not fight BJP and take corrective measures," said Vijayan.
Criticising Congress leader Kamal Nath's election campaigns, Vijayan said that the Congress was like BJP's 'B' team.
Sources said that the CPM might make use of the opportunity to again press its concern that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's contest from Kerala would affect the unity of opposition parties.
The key contention of CPM is that since BJP is the common opponent of the Congress and the CPM, Rahul's contest from Kerala where the CPM-led left-front is the main opponent would weaken the joint fight of Congress and CPM against BJP in other states.
CPM also cites that even as the Congress got a sweeping victory in Kerala in 2019 Lok Sabha election when Rahul contested from Wayanad, the Congress suffered in other states, especially the Hindi heartland states.
Despite the concerns raised by the CPM, Rahul recently gave indications that he will again contest from Wayanad by reiterating that he felt like coming home and joining family whenever he comes to Wayanad. AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar had also said that there was no reason for Rahul not to contest from Wayanad again.
Congress is also considering the Muslim dominated Wayanad constituency, which also comprises of parts of Malappuram and Kozhikode, as safe seat for the party top leader.
CPM also seems to have concerns that Rahul's candidature from Kerala could affect CPM's prospects. In 2019 left-front could win only one of the 20 seats in Kerala. Now CPM is in power only in Kerala and hence the party hopes to win the maximum seats from Kerala to remain relevant in national politics.