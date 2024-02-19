Pinarayi Vijayan cautions against concerted efforts to create rift among religions

Thiruvalla: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday cautioned against concerted efforts to create a rift among religions and religious beliefs in the country.

Instead of nurturing harmony, cooperation and coexistence between religions, such forces are consciously trying to create division between them, the CM said.

He was speaking during the 75th birthday celebrations of Theodosius Marthoma Metropolitan, head of Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church, here.