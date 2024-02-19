JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Pinarayi Vijayan cautions against concerted efforts to create rift among religions

The Kerala CM charged that some forces were capable enough to create a rift even among those who should stand united and create confusion in the society about whom or what should be opposed.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 09:41 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvalla: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday cautioned against concerted efforts to create a rift among religions and religious beliefs in the country.

Instead of nurturing harmony, cooperation and coexistence between religions, such forces are consciously trying to create division between them, the CM said.

He was speaking during the 75th birthday celebrations of Theodosius Marthoma Metropolitan, head of Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church, here.

"Today, there are deliberate attempts by people with vested interests to create enmity between various religions and religious beliefs," Vijayan said.

Without naming any particular political party, outfit or individual, he further charged that some forces were capable enough to create a rift even among those who should stand united and create confusion in the society about whom or what should be opposed.

In such situations, a humanitarian approach and interventions being made by personalities like Marthoma Metropolitan within the church and outside give hope to the society, the Chief Minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 February 2024, 09:41 IST)
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT