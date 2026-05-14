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Pinarayi Vijayan elected as Leader of Opposition in Kerala

Vijayan, who served as chief minister for ten years in a row in two terms, is becoming the Opposition leader for the first time.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanLeader of Opposition

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