Pinarayi Vijayan elected as Leader of Opposition in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> will be the new Opposition leader in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a>.</p><p>CPM state committee meeting held on Thursday took the decision unanimously, a statement from party state secretary M V Govindan said.</p><p>Following the rout faced by the LDF under Vijayan's leadership, there was a strong demand from party supporters for a leadership change. </p><p>Within the party also a section was reportedly seeking a leadership change. There were even speculations that former finance minister K N Balagopal might become the opposition leader.</p>.<p>Vijayan, who served as chief minister for ten years in a row in two terms, is becoming the Opposition leader for the first time. He is also a CPM politburo member.</p><p>Chief Minister designate V D Satheesan was the Opposition leader in the last assembly. The house often witnessed heated debates between Satheesan and Vijayan, who was the then CM. </p><p>The LDF will now have only 35 MLAs in the house against 99 in the previous assembly. The Congress-led UDF will have 102 and BJP three.</p>