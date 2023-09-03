Pinarayi Vijayan like a 'buffalo keeping its mouth shut': Kerala Cong president

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was like a "buffalo keeping its mouth shut".
Sudhakaran told reporters on Sunday that Vijayan was silent on "serious allegations" against him and his government.
"Vijayan who did not respond to the serious allegations was like a buffalo keeping its mouth shut. He was not responding to the charges against his daughter and his government. It was due to his thick skin that Vijayan turned up for the bypoll campaign at Puthuppally," Sudhakaran said.
Pinarayi Vijayan has not reacted to an Income Tax department's incriminating report on his daughter's business deals with a controversial mining businessman as well as a series of police excess allegations. He also did not respond to criticism for using helicopter amidst government's fiscal crunches.
Sudhakaran added that resentment was growing even within the CPM against Vijayan.
Reacting to it, CPM senior leader and left-front convenor E P Jayarajan said, "Sudhakaran has some mental problem. Congress should ensure that such persons are not in the leadership."