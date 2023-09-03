Pinarayi Vijayan like a 'buffalo keeping its mouth shut': Kerala Cong president

Pinarayi Vijayan has not reacted to an Income Tax department's incriminating report on his daughter's business deals with a controversial mining businessman as well as a series of police excess allegations. He also did not respond to criticism for using helicopter amidst government's fiscal crunches.

Sudhakaran added that resentment was growing even within the CPM against Vijayan.



Reacting to it, CPM senior leader and left-front convenor E P Jayarajan said, "Sudhakaran has some mental problem. Congress should ensure that such persons are not in the leadership."