<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected actor Dileep's allegation that a conspiracy was hatched against him, Dileep, on the other hand, is planning to initiate legal action against those who allegedly conspired against him.</p><p>After his acquittal from the actress abduction and rape case on Monday, Dileep had alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by some 'criminal police officials' and a senior police officer after his ex-wife actress Manju Warrier stated that there was a conspiracy behind the attack on the actress.</p><p>Rejecting Dileep's allegation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that investigation officers acted against Dileep on the basis of evidence only. </p>.Dileep arraigned without evidence, says Kerala former police chief T P Senkumar.<p>"It is only his assumption that a conspiracy was hatched against him by the investigating officers. Investigation officers took forward the case based on evidence," Vijayan said and added that the government would continue to support the actress who survived the attack.</p><p>Meanwhile, Dileep told a section of media that after reviewing the court verdict acquitting him a decision on initiating legal action would be taken. </p><p>He also said that the actress who survived the attack didn't make any mention about him in the initial months of the investigation and he was also having a cordial relationship with her. Later she alleged of his involvement under the influence of members of the special investigation team, Dileep said.</p><p><strong>Resignation in protest</strong></p><p>Known dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi announced her resignation from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) accusing its leaders of taking a pro-Dileep stand.</p><p>Bhagyalekshmi, who was among those who were strongly supporting the assault survivor, alleged that undue haste was being shown by leaders of FEFKA and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in reinstating Dileep to the forums. It reflects that they were not with the survivor of the attack. Hence she was deciding to quit the forums.</p><p>FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan had earlier said that since Dileep was acquitted the association would have to consider reinstating him.</p>