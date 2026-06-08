Pinarayi Vijayan slams Telangana CM over 'Hitler inspiration' remark on HYDRAA

<p>Former Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Monday took a dig at Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">Revanth Reddy</a> over "Hitler inspiration" remark on HYDRAA. </p><p>Taking to his Facebook account, Vijayan said that Reddy's statement is shocking and "an insult to the democratic society".</p><p>"The Chief Minister of a democratic country said on the stage that Hydra was Hitler's favorite word and that his inspiration is a system capable of killing anyone like them. It is a shame that the Congress party has a Chief Minister who openly worships the biggest fascist the world has ever seen," he wrote. </p><p>He further added that it is a shame that the Congress party has a CM who "openly worships the biggest fascist the world has ever seen".</p>.Revanth Reddy's 'HYDRAA inspired by Hitler' remark triggers row; BJP says 'Emergency mindset out in open'.<p>The criticism came after Reddy, speaking at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, said he had decided to establish HYDRAA after observing widespread encroachments of lakes, nalas and other waterbodies in Hyderabad.</p><p>Explaining the name, the Telangana Chief Minister said, "Hydra was Hitler's favourite word. His core team, which can assassinate anyone, was called Hydra. So, I have taken inspiration from Hitler, and I have named it HYDRAA." He said the organisation was headed by a senior IPS officer and was tasked with tackling encroachments.</p><p>The Telangana government established Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in July 2024 to protect government assets, such as lakes, from encroachments and other illegal activities.</p><p>The agency has been carrying out operations to remove encroachments and has demolished several alleged illegal structures. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>