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Homeindiakerala

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Telangana CM over 'Hitler inspiration' remark on HYDRAA

Taking to his Facebook account, Vijayan said that Reddy's statement is shocking and 'an insult to the democratic society'.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

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