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Homeindiakerala

Pinarayi Vijayan tears into Adani group over Vizhinjam port share transfer without govt nod

Vijayan said, 'The CM also needs to clarify what steps the government proposes to take in light of this move by Adani.'
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsKeralaAdani GroupVizhinjamPinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly

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