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Homeindiakerala

Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter grilled for hours by Enforcement Directorate in CMRL case

ED had earlier carried out raids at the houses of Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur last month.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:15 IST
KeralaIndiaEnforcement DirectoratePinarayi Vijayan

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