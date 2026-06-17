Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter grilled for hours by Enforcement Directorate in CMRL case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pinarayi%20Vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>'s daughter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=veena%20T">Veena T </a>was quizzed for hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Kochi on Wednesday as part of the probe into the alleged payments she received from a controversial mining firm.</p><p>Veena turned up at the ED office by around 10:30 am and the questioning continued till late in the evening.</p><p>ED had earlier carried out raids at the houses of Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur last month. The officials had then come under attack by CPM activists in Thiruvananthapuram. Hence, heavy police deployment was made at the ED office on Wednesday.</p>.Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter seeks postponement of ED questioning in CMRL PMLA case.<p>Veena was dropped at the ED office by her husband Mohammed Riyas, who is a former minister and CPM leader.</p><p>Officials of the controversial mining firm Cochin Ministers and Rutile Limited (CMRL) were earlier quizzed by the ED.</p><p>Veena and her Bengaluru-based IT service firm Exalogic allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs. 2.7 crore from CMRL while Vijayan was the Chief Minister. Even as Veena and CMRL maintained that it was part of a business deal for IT services, they could not produce convincing evidence. The 'shady transactions' came to light through an Income Tax department's report. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office also initiated action against her in this matter.</p><p>CMRL is facing allegations of looting mineral rich sand from the Alappuzha-Kollam coastal areas of Kerala. Hence the alleged payments made by the firm to the Chief Minister's daughter raised suspicions. The firm also reportedly used to give donations to all political parties, including the Congress.</p>