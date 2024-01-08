Kerala CM Vijayan's silence on viral video praising him raises eyebrows

Thiruvananthapuram: In the past, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has often flayed hero worship in the CPM rank and file. But now, he himself is keeping his silence about admiring songs and statements aimed at flattering him.

A video song titled 'Kerala CM' that praises Vijayan is now trending on social media. The over eight minutes long Malayalam video song showers praises on Vijayan by terming him as an 'undefeated person', 'phoenix bird' and a 'tree that grew up alone'.

Incidentally, the video came out close on the heels of CPM leader and cooperation minister V N Vasavan praising Vijayan as "God's gift" during the recently concluded 'Nava Kerala Sada' mass outreach programme of the Vijayan government.