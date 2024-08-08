PM Modi may visit Wayanad; Kerala releases list of 138 missing people

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has released a list of 138 people who are still missing after the deadly Wayanad landslides.
The list with the missing persons’ photographs was published even as searches for the victims’ bodies continued on the ninth day on Wednesday since the rain-induced landslides ravaged the Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages on July 30.
Meanwhile, the state government has told the defence forces to take a call on how long the search shall continue. So far 225 bodies and 193 body parts have been recovered from the landslide-struck spots and the Chaliyar river.
In another related development, there are reports that PM Narendra Modi will likely visit the landslide-hit areas on Saturday. As per reports, the PM will arrive at Kannur airport and from there he will reach Wayanad by a helicopter.
The anticipated visit of Modi brightens the state’s hope that the disaster will be declared by the Centre as a ‘calamity of severe nature’ and that the Union government will extend assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund for rehabilitation works.
The state government has already initiated the process of identifying vacant buildings in Meppadi and nearby regions to temporarily rehabilitate those staying in relief camps. Apart from government buildings, private buildings like home stays are also being considered for the purpose.
Published 07 August 2024, 22:45 IST