PM Modi may visit Wayanad; Kerala releases list of 138 missing people

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has released a list of 138 people who are still missing after the deadly Wayanad landslides.

The list with the missing persons’ photographs was published even as searches for the victims’ bodies continued on the ninth day on Wednesday since the rain-induced landslides ravaged the Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages on July 30.

Meanwhile, the state government has told the defence forces to take a call on how long the search shall continue. So far 225 bodies and 193 body parts have been recovered from the landslide-struck spots and the Chaliyar river.