PM Modi assures BJP candidate of strict action over Kerala Cooperative Bank irregularities

During her conversation with the prime minister over the phone, Sarasu raised the issue of irregularities reported from certain cooperative banks in Kerala and sought his intervention to punish the guilty.

Responding to this, Modi said, "I am happy that, as the candidate, you are taking the issue of the people and common man's problems. It is a good thing for any public servant. I am happy to hear that you are raising the issue."

He said he had heard about it and had some details about it, and he agreed with Sarasu that "a lot of poor people have been affected."

"Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice. One more thing, Sarasu ji, I would like to tell you is that I will take legal advice and (ensure that) whatever property the ED (Enforcement Directorate) will attach...the common man's money, I will see that each and every paisa is returned to the person concerned.

"We will strictly do that. On behalf of me, you can promise them that whatever property is attached by ED, that money will be returned to the people who had invested in the bank," Modi said.

One of the major cooperative scams was reported in the ruling CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur district. The matter is currently being investigated by the ED, which has arrested a few individuals and interrogated local leaders of the CPI(M) in Thrissur district for their alleged involvement in it.

The central agency had also attached properties of a few persons allegedly involved in the scam.