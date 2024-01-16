PM Modi commences two-day Kerala visit with roadshow in Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram: A second roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala in less than two weeks time witnessed a rousing reception.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, thronged the roads of Kochi and showered flowers on him amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

The Prime Minister who reached Kochi by evening carried out a nearly-two kilometer long road show. BJP Kerala state president K Surendran also flanked Modi on the open vehicle.

The PM, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, is likely to announce major development projects for the state on Wednesday.

He will be attending actor-turned-politician and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi's daughter's marriage at the famed Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district. He will also have 'darshan' at the temple. PM Modi will also visit the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy temple in the district.