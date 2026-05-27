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Homeindiakerala

PM Modi has ‘better things to do’ than make deals with Congress to end CPI(M): BJP’s Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan also questioned why Vijayan should be worried about the ED raids at his residences if he has done no wrong.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiCPI(M)Enforcement DirectoratePinarayi VijayanV Muraleedharan

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