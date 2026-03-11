<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is likely to boycott the inauguration of various development projects in the state by Prime Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=narendra+modi+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Narendra+Modi+de&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgYIARBFGDkyBwgCEAAYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyBwgEEAAYgAQyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDzSAQgxNDQ1ajBqN6gCCLACAfEFQvWqlq4eZKk&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday.</p><p>The state government is learnt to be irked as public works minister Mohammed Riyaz is not invited to the event, in which the inauguration of a stretch of a National Highway 66 is also included.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, electricity minister K Krishnankutty and local administration minister M B Rajesh were invited to the event to be held in Kochi. They are likely to keep off from the event to be held at 1 pm today.</p>.PM Modi to visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu on March 11, multiple developmental projects to be launched .<p>While Riyaz commented that it was surprising to see that BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar was invited even as public works minister was excluded from an event involving NH stretch inauguration.</p><p>Chandrasekhar reacted that the protocol did not say that the Chief Minister's son-in-law or any other family members should be invited. Riyaz is also Vijayan's son-in-law.</p><p>The BJP state president also said that the CPI (M) was trying to trigger a controversy as the elections are approaching.</p><p>M B Rajesh said that it was an insult to Kerala that the public works minister was not invited to the event. He also said that he would not be attending as he got the intimation regarding the event yesterday and also recounted a bitter experience he had during the last visit of PM Modi to Kerala when security personnel asked him to show Aadhaar card for identity verification.</p><p>The electricity minister is learnt to be citing health reasons for keeping off the event.</p><p>Incidentally, the fresh developments are happening close on the heels of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging BJP-CPI(M) nexus in Kerala. Rahul had said that the CPI(M) should be renamed as CJP owing to its understanding with the BJP.</p>