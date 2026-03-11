<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth Rs 10,000 crore during his visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a>. </p><p>Modi also laid the foundation stone for a Polypropylene unit, worth over Rs 5,500 crore, at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), inaugurated two major highway projects, each built at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore, and dedicated to the nation initiatives worth Rs 142 crore in the railway sector. </p><p>He launched projects of different central ministries, including the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Railways during programmes Kochi. </p><p>The prime minister also flagged off a new train service in the region. During the event, Modi also inaugurated three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These included Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram Railway Station and Changanassery Railway Station.</p>