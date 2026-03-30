Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'PM Modi silent on Sabarimala issue': Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

He further claimed that while opposition leaders face action by central agencies, no such pressure is being exerted on the LDF leadership in Kerala.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us