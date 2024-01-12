PM Modi's boost to Lakshadweep can also give a leg-up to Kerala tourism

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep and promotion of the tourism potential of the island could bring cheers to Kerala tourism too as Kerala is the gateway to Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep is 220 to 440 kilometres off the Kerala coast and the major transportation facilities to the islands are flights and ships operated from Kochi. Hence any increase in tourist flow to Lakshadweep will result in more transit through Kerala, which will in turn boost the state's tourism sector too.