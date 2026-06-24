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Homeindiakerala

PM SHRI row rocks Kerala Assembly; LDF stages walkout as govt says no decision taken

The PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at developing selected schools as model institutions in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanIndia Politics

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