'Poisonous creation': CM Pinarayi Vijayan raises caution against 'The Kerala Story 2'

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the move to bring out the second part of the controversial film '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/honouring-the-kerala-story-endorses-use-of-films-to-spread-communal-hatred-cm-vijayan-3662607">The Kerala Story</a>' needs to be seen with caution as it could be yet another attempt to spread hatred through blatant lies.</p><p>"Kerala had rejected 'The Kerala Story' by highlighting real Kerala stories of communal harmony and secularism. Similarly we should unitedly resist its second part too. Sangh Parivar outfits and those who are fearing the secularism and communal harmony in Kerala are behind such futile attempts to spread blatant lies," Vijayan said in a statement on Wednesday.</p><p>Vijayan's statement came in the backdrop of the online release of the trailer of 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes beyond' which tells the story of three young women from different states, including Kerala, who were trapped by their lovers.</p>.Kerala minister slams ‘The Kerala Story’ sequel teaser as ‘propaganda’.<p>As per the trailer, the film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, whereas 'The Kerala Story' released in 2023 was directed by Sudipto Sen. The 2023 movie triggered a major row with Kerala strongly objecting the movie citing exaggerated narratives with regard to women being recruited by ISIS from the state. The film was released after removing certain controversial narratives with the court's intervention.</p><p>Vijayan asked how "such poisonous creations" were getting nod for screening at a time when films were being denied screening permission on flimsy reasons like using the word 'beef' in title.</p>