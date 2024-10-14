Police launch inquiry into allegations of Union Minister Suresh Gopi misusing ambulance

<p>Thrissur, Kerala: The Thrissur city police have launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suresh-gopi">Suresh Gopi</a> misused an ambulance during the Thrissur Pooram festival held in April this year, a police source said on Monday.</p>.<p>The police initiated the inquiry against the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum based on a complaint lodged by a local CPI leader.</p>.<p>According to a police source, the preliminary inquiry aims to determine whether there is sufficient merit to register an FIR regarding the incident, which occurred before the Lok Sabha elections.</p>.<p>The complaint has been forwarded to the Thrissur city Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for the preliminary inquiry, the source told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Kerala CPI files police complaint against BJP's Suresh Gopi for 'misusing' ambulance during Thrissur Pooram .<p>Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in the elections held after the Pooram festival, defeating his nearest rivals, V S Sunil Kumar of the CPI and K Muraleedharan of the Congress.</p>.<p>The complaint, filed by the local CPI leader, claims that Gopi arrived at the Pooram grounds in a Seva Bharati ambulance after the Thiruvambady faction temporarily paused the festival. It alleges that the ambulance, meant for medical emergencies, was used for non-medical purposes.</p>.<p>Additionally, the complaint states that Gopi was transported to a restricted area where other vehicles were prohibited.</p>.<p>This year's Pooram festivities were marred by controversy, allegedly due to police interventions and subsequent disputes.</p>.<p>The Kerala government has ordered a three-level probe, including an investigation into the alleged role of the police in the matter.</p>.<p>For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks--a major attraction of the event--was held in broad daylight the following day instead of the early morning hours, leading to disappointment among festival goers.</p>