Police search for man accused of 'forging' documents of Kerala's Vizhinjam port to dupe investors

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Police are searching for a man who allegedly forged documents of the Vizhinjam port authority, claiming that he had secured a Rs 300-crore project contract and is suspected to have duped several people, officials said on Monday.</p><p>The case has been registered against Salmanul Faris P T (45), a native of Areacode in Malappuram district.</p><p>Thampanoor police registered the case earlier this month based on a complaint filed by the Chief Executive Officer of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL).</p>.ED carries out searches across Kerala in money laundering probe linked to organ donation racket.<p>According to police, the accused allegedly created a forged document claiming that he had been awarded a tender worth Rs 300 crore by VISL.</p><p>The document allegedly carried the signatures of senior VISL officials.</p><p>Police said VISL approached them after receiving information that the document was being used by the accused to cheat people and obtain investments from them.</p><p>A case was registered against him under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and cheating.</p><p>Police said the accused went into hiding after the case was registered and efforts are underway to trace him.</p><p>Investigators have also collected information from people who were allegedly cheated by the accused.</p>