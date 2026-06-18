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Homeindiakerala

Police search for man accused of 'forging' documents of Kerala's Vizhinjam port to dupe investors

According to police, the accused allegedly created a forged document claiming that he had been awarded a tender worth Rs 300 crore by VISL.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 06:29 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeForgery

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