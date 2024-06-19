Police use water cannons, mistreat women among KSU activists holding protest marches

Kannur/Palakkad: Police on Wednesday used water cannons and dragged women protestors across the road to disperse activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) who held marches in Kannur and Palakkad districts against the Left government in the state.

The student activists were raising the issue of alleged shortage of plus-one seats in schools across the northern Kerala region of Malabar.

The Left government has been facing flak over the issue after a girl student in Parappanangadi in Malappuram district in the region died by suicide on June 11 allegedly over anxiety about whether she would get a seat for plus-one (class 11) to continue her studies.