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'Political creature who changes colour': CPI(M) leader Balan compares P V Anvar with chameleon

Balan further said that "now, who knows where he (Anvar) will go."
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)TMCDMKLDF

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