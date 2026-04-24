<p>Palakkad: Senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan has compared the former LDF MLA P V Anvar to a 'chameleon', by calling him a "political creature who changes colour". This came after the latter's recent reported claims that more Left leaders will join the TMC.</p>.<p>Balan said that Anvar first went to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and then to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), after leaving the LDF.</p>.PM Modi's address violated Model Code of Conduct: CPI, CPI(M) in letter to CEC.<p>CPI(M) leader further said that "now, who knows where he will go." </p>.<p>He claimed that all this was the consequence of "cheating the Left front".</p>.<p>"This is proof of how the identity and credibility of a person is lost," he said.</p>.<p>Anvar has not reacted to Balan's comments yet.</p>.<p>Balan also said that those who have left the LDF will not be able to continue in the regional organisation that Anvar was planning to form.</p>.<p>Anvar, who recently left the TMC, contested from the Beypore Assembly seat with UDF backing.</p>.2011 bomb attack on RSS-BJP workers: Kerala court sentences 10 CPI(M) cadres to 25 years of jail.<p>He was an LDF-backed independent MLA from Nilambur (2016 and 2021). However, following differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he resigned from his MLA post, but failed to win the bypoll in 2025.</p>.<p>After exiting from LDF, he joined the TMC. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>