Political war of words over Thrissur Pooram continues in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala): Kerala on Monday continued to witness heated political war of words over alleged police high-handedness in Thrissur Pooram festivities with the Congress party alleging a secret agenda to destroy the annual spectacle ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The grand-old party alleged that there was a clear direction to the police to disrupt the Pooram festivities and that it was to facilitate BJP's victory in this central Kerala constituency in the elections.

Senior Congress leader and Thrissur Lok Sabha candidate K Muraleedharan also demanded a judicial probe into the developments which happened post-Pooram to find out whether the police were allegedly used for political gains to disrupt the festival.