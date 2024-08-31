Power group is in Congress; women leaders need sponsorship to rise: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday took a dig at the opposition Congress in the state by claiming that the grand old party has a "power group" similar to the one allegedly there in the film industry.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, referring to an interview given by former AICC member Simi Rosebell John to a TV channel, said that the Congress leader has claimed that women leaders need "sponsorship" from party leaders to rise in the ranks.
He further contended that according to Rosebell, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan was part of the power group.
"Satheesan claimed that there is a power group in the CPI(M). But, according to their own AICC member, such a group is there in their party and he is a part of that," the CPI(M) state secretary said.
Govindan was referring to Satheesan's allegation a day ago that the accused in the Malayalam film industry scandal are being protected by a "power group" within the ruling CPI(M), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
He claimed that even Left leaders who have called for action against the accused, such as CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat and CPI's Binoy Viswam, are being intimidated by the party's "power group."
The CPI(M) leader said that according to Rosebell, for getting opportunities in the party one has to be ready to put up with exploitation, have relations with leaders and please them.
He said that she had claimed that she was denied positions in the Congress as she was not in the "good books" of Satheesan.
"She also claimed that for women leaders to rise in the Congress, they need sponsorship from senior leaders in the party. She also said that adjustment politics is going on in the party.
"She further contended that there is sexual discrimination in the Congress and just like in the film industry, there is also a power group and Satheesan is a part of that," Govindan said.
Rosebell, in her interview to a TV channel, had made these allegations and had claimed that those not in the good books of party leaders, like Satheesan, are sidelined.
She had also alleged that she was denied certain opportunities in the party due to the objections of leaders like Satheesan and Hibi Eden.
Neither the Congress party nor Satheesan or Eden have responded to these allegations by Rosebell.
Published 31 August 2024, 15:46 IST