Power group is in Congress; women leaders need sponsorship to rise: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday took a dig at the opposition Congress in the state by claiming that the grand old party has a "power group" similar to the one allegedly there in the film industry.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, referring to an interview given by former AICC member Simi Rosebell John to a TV channel, said that the Congress leader has claimed that women leaders need "sponsorship" from party leaders to rise in the ranks.

He further contended that according to Rosebell, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan was part of the power group.