President's nod for Kerala Lokayukta amendment a shot in the arm for Pinarayi govt

Thiruvananthapuram: In what came as a shot in the arm for the Left in Kerala, President Droupadi Murmu approved a bill passed by the Kerala Assembly amending the Lokayukta Act by including provisions that empowers government to review Lokayukta orders disqualifying public servants.

The bill passed by the Assembly in 2022 was referred by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to the President last November along with six other bills. The Pinarayi Vijayan government had even moved the Supreme Court accusing the Governor of delaying nod to bills passed by Assembly.

There were widespread allegations that the bill was aimed at protecting the Pinarayi Vijayan government as cases were pending against some ministers before the Lokayukta.