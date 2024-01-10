Prime accused in Kerala hand-chopping case of professor for blasphemy held after 13 years

Thiruvananthapuram: The prime accused in the hand-chopping case of a Kerala professor by Popular Front of India activists in 2010 was reportedly nabbed by the NIA after over 13 years of the incident.

As per reports, the prime accused Sawad was held from Kannur. He was learnt to be working as a carpenter by concealing his real identity and stayed with a woman and two children, who were said to be his family.

Earlier there were suspicions that he had left the state and even gone abroad after the incident. Nineteen persons were earlier convicted in the case.

Right-hand of T J Joseph, who was working as Malayalam professor at the Newman College at Thodupuzha in Idukki, was chopped by the gang accusing him of blasphemy. He used the name Muhammad for a character in a question paper set for an internal examination.