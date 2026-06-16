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Homeindiakerala

Private bus operators raise concerns over Kerala's free travel scheme for women

Private Bus Operators Federation General Secretary Hamsa claimed the number of women passengers in private buses has dropped sharply since the scheme came into effect.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsKeralaKSRTCfree bus

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