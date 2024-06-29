Private company booked for polluting Periyar river in Kerala

Kochi: A case has been registered against a private company for allegedly polluting Periyar river near Kochi weeks after protests by environmental activists and locals against the alleged illegal discharge of chemical effluents into the waterbody, which posed a threat to the biodiversity in it.

The state Pollution Control Board also reportedly slapped a notice on the institution, one among the several companies located on the banks of Periyar river here, after the violation was detected during their recent patrolling, sources said.

Police and the PCB adopted the tough stand against the firm amidst a raging row over the recent mass death of fish in Periyar river.