Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Modi govt of neglecting Wayanad rehab efforts

The central government did not provide any funds for the rehabilitation of the affected people, she claimed.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 09:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 09:33 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPriyanka GandhiWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us