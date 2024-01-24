Pro-Congress govt employees and teachers in Kerala stage strike

Thiruvananthapuram: Work in government offices in Kerala was partially disrupted on Wednesday due to a strike initiated by opposition employees' unions, highlighting a range of demands.

Officials said a section of government employees and teachers, associated with opposition Congress-UDF unions, abstained from work in the state as part of a symbolic strike.

They were protesting mainly against the alleged delay by the government in the disbursement of various benefits including dearness allowance, and demanding the reinstatement of leave surrender and withdrawal of contributory pension scheme, among others.

Taking a tough stand, the Left government in the state imposed 'dies non' (no work no pay) on the employees participating in the opposition-backed agitation.

One day salary of the agitating employees would be deducted and no leave except under emergency situations would be granted on Wednesday, according to a government order issued in this regard.