Probe against Kerala CM's daughter politically motivated: CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM in Kerala has alleged that the probe initiated by the ministry of corporate affairs against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter is a politically motivated move.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that it was yet another instance of the BJP government at the centre misusing central agencies against non-BJP ruling states. He also said that the CPM had no fears over the probe. Moreover, the party has no role in the Chief Minister's daughter's firm, he said.

The probe was initiated as the payment of Rs1.7 crore was made by Kochi-based controversial mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited to Exalogic Solutions run by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan, which was pointed out by the Income Tax interim settlement board earlier.