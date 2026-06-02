Probe reveals head injury, internal bleeding led to toddler's death in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Investigation into the brutal torture towards a toddler in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> had found that head injury and internal bleeding led to the child's death.</p><p>Apart from the 51 injuries and burn marks all over the body, the child suffered several internal injuries, including internal bleedings and fractures.</p><p>There were reports that the total injuries, including the internal injuries, came to around 91.</p><p>One-and-a-half year old Arshid, son of Akhila of Nedumangad on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, died on Friday. His mother and her partner Ashkar, were arrested by the police.7</p>.51 injury, burn marks found on deceased toddler's body; mother, partner arrested in Kerala.<p>According to the police, the medical examination reports of the boy found that head injury and internal trauma were the cause of the toddler's death.</p><p>Ashkar had banged the toddler's head towards the wall. From the nature of the injury marks, it is clear that the child was suffering torture for quite sometime as some of the injury marks were old. </p><p>Injury marks were found even on the genitals and sole of boy. Some marks were suspected to be of burns caused by cigarettes or similar items. The boy's both hands suffered fractures recently.</p><p>Prima facie information from the police revealed that Ashkar wanted to get rid of the child and hence he subjected him to torture.</p><p>The police are also probing allegations that Ashkar had brutally assaulted his first wife Amina, who is now in coma. His role in Amina's brother's unnatural death could also come under probe.</p><p>Apart from murder, the accused will be charged for atrocities towards children as well as members of SC/ST community.</p>