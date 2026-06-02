Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Probe reveals head injury, internal bleeding led to toddler's death in Kerala

The police are also probing allegations that Ashkar had brutally assaulted his first wife Amina, who is now in coma. His role in Amina's brother's unnatural death could also come under probe.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsKeralableedingToddler

Follow us on :

Follow Us