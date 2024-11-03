Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Protecting Constitution is India's primary battle, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

He said the Constitution of the country was not written with hatred, but with humility and love.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 09:50 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsConstitution

Follow us on :

Follow Us