Protest against Karnataka-based bank in Kerala over loanee's death

Political parties and family members of a loanee, who died by suicide, staged protest against a Karnataka-based private bank's branch at Kottayam district of Kerala alleging that the bank officials threatened the loanee.
K C Binu of Aymanam in Kottayam district ended life by suicide on Monday. His family alleged that some officials of the bank was torturing Binu for defaulting loan repayments for two months. The torture continued even after he paid the due. Mental agony over the torture forced him to end life, the family alleged.
The family staged a protest in front of the bank with the body of Binu demanding action against bank officials. CPM and Congress workers also staged protest against the bank.
The family also lodged a police petition against the bank.