Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Protest against Karnataka-based bank in Kerala over loanee's death

K C Binu of Aymanam in Kottayam district ended life by suicide on Monday.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 09:18 IST

Follow Us

Political parties and family members of a loanee, who died by suicide, staged protest against a Karnataka-based private bank's branch at Kottayam district of Kerala alleging that the bank officials threatened the loanee. 

K C Binu of Aymanam in Kottayam district ended life by suicide on Monday.  His family alleged that some officials of the bank was torturing Binu for defaulting loan repayments for two months.  The torture continued even after he paid the due. Mental agony over the torture forced him to end life, the family alleged. 

The family staged a protest in front of the bank with the body of Binu demanding action against bank officials. CPM and Congress workers also staged protest against the bank. 

The family also lodged a police petition against the bank. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 09:18 IST)
India NewsKeralaKarnatakaSuicide

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT