Protest brewing in Kerala over 625-km coastal highway project

Resentment is brewing in Kerala over a 625-kilometre coastal highway project that will run parallel to the Arabian Sea, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

The fishing community has raised concerns over displacement, a hindrance to livelihood and environmental impact due to the implementation of the Rs 6,500-crore project, which is envisaged as a major tourist attraction with hubs and cycle tracks.

The laying of demarcation stones has been facing protests from the coastal community. The angry protesters have pulled out the pink-coloured survey stones in many places.

The much-hyped K-Rail semi-high-speed rail project had earlier faced similar protests across the state. In many places, the demarcation stones were washed away by lashing sea waves.

The project comprises a 14-metre-wide road with a cycle track on the western side. The project will pass through nine coastal districts. While around 470 km of the new road will have to be built, around 155 km will be clubbed to parts of NH-66 and other stretches passing close to the coastal area. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

Coastal area protection forum leader Magline Peter told DH that the highway planned close to the sea is a major cause of concern for the locals as they are apprehensive of its undesired impact on their livelihood as well as the environment.

"On the one hand, the government is forcing the fishermen community to relocate, citing environmental and safety reasons. On the other, it is coming up with a highway project with tourist hubs much closer to the coastal areas. This is the reason why the project has raised many eyebrows,' she said.

“The project will lead to the displacement of hundreds of families residing in the coastal areas for their livelihood. Moreover, it will hamper hundreds of fishermen’s easy access to the sea. The demarcation stones were laid even before publishing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) or conducting the environmental impact and social impact studies," she said.

A senior official of the Kerala Road Fund Board, which is developing the highway, said the demarcation stones were being laid as per the project’s alignment. It would help in conducting the social impact and environment assessment studies. The official also said that the DPR was in the final stages of preparation.