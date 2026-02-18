Menu
Protest brews over extending working hours of bars in Kerala

So far the working hours of bars were from 11 am to 11 pm. Bars in five-star hotels are allowed to function till 3 am, which was extended from 12 midnight.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 11:17 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 11:17 IST
