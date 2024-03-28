Protests against BJP Kollam candidate: Kerala police file 2 cases

Kollam (Kerala): Police here have filed two cases against several persons in connection with the protests faced by the BJP candidate for the Kollam Lok Sabha seat, G Krishnakumar, when he visited an educational institution in the district for canvassing.

The cases were booked last night based on two complaints, one by a BJP member and another by ABVP activists, alleging unlawful assembly, rioting with weapons and causing hurt to members of both organisations by the accused persons.

Police have booked seven persons for the offences of unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with weapons, wrongful restraint, use of obscene words and songs and voluntarily causing hurt under the IPC.

An officer of Kundara police station, where the cases have been filed, said that the accused persons have been summoned for recording their statements.

Actor-turned-politician Krishnakumar had strongly condemned the protests against him on Wednesday when he visited the campus of the Industrial Training Institute at Chandanthope here with works of the BJP and ABVP.