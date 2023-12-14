Protests mount in Kerala as youth accused of minor's rape & murder acquitted

The six-year-old girl was found dead in her house at Vandiperiyar in Idukki on June 30, 2021, with a rope tangled around her neck. The police held her neighbour Arjun, 22, and also stated that he had confessed that he was sexually abusing the child over the last three years.

However, the court said that the prosecution failed to produce sufficient evidence against the accused. The court also pointed out that there were lapses in collecting scientific evidence from the crime spot. The delay of the investigation officer in visiting the crime spot was also criticized.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan and Congress MP from Idukki Dean Kuriakose alleged that the investigation was sabotaged to help the accused, who was a CPM activist. Congress also staged a demonstration at the local police station.