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Public demonstrations in favour of CM hopefuls part of divisive tactics: Rajmohan Unnithan

"None of the MPs or MLAs in Kerala can say that the League cannot comment about internal matters of the Congress as the IUML is part of team UDF," Unnithan said.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsV D SatheesanRajmohan UnnithanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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