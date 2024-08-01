Public health priority, rehabilitation in focus: Health Minister

Meppadi (Wayanad): Amid the crowd surrounding the bodies of the Wayanad landslide victims was Kerala Health Minister Veena George, with no posse of officials or police surrounding her.
The aftermath of the landslides is a public health concern due to possible spread of diarrhoea, vector-borne disease and infection. The minister, who held a meeting with the doctors on Wednesday, enquired into issues brought to her notice.
To a question, the minister told DH that as the search, rescue and recovery operations "continue on war footing on one hand", her department has begun working to prevent a public health emergency.
"Besides monitoring those injured in the tragedy, we are taking precautions to ensure that people, especially those stuck in relief centres, do not suffer," she said, stressing the importance of access to clean water and safe food.
Further, the minister said the department has already taken steps to reach out to those who require psychological support. "We are mindful of the trauma caused by such incidents and give equal importance to mental health," she said.
On the way forward, Veena said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a meeting on Thursday to map the rehabilitation of the families affected. "The relief and rehabilitation measures will be discussed in detail," she said.
