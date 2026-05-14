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Public support outweighs seniority: V D Satheesan emerges winner in Kerala CM race

The announcement capped days of suspense as the three contenders were unwilling to cede space and insisted on their arguments with the High Command.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsKeralaV D Satheesan

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