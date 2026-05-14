<p>New Delhi: Sidestepping the claims of senior leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, the Congress on Thursday chose a younger VD Satheesan to be the next <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>Chief Minister after considering his public support and the leadership he gave to the party, while in opposition, in the state.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/11-days-of-deliberations-consultations-and-lobbying-inside-congress-decision-to-pick-v-d-satheesan-as-kerala-cm-4002407">decision was announced</a> here at a press conference by Congress’ Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, soon after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi concluded his nearly two-and-half-hour-meeting with Venugopal, who is also General Secretary (Organisation).</p><p>While Venugopal was claiming the support of majority of MLAs and Chennithala highlighted his seniority, what turned the tables for Satheesan was the outpouring of public support for him after the results, as well as the endorsement of allies, including Muslim League.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | V D Satheesan: A no-nonsense Congress leader takes centre stage.<p>The announcement capped days of suspense as the three contenders were unwilling to cede space and insisted on their arguments with the High Command. The first meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had with the three contenders did not break the deadlock, amid demonstrations taking place in favour of Satheesan.</p><p>The central leadership widened the consultation process calling former party chiefs for their opinion during which some of them highlighted the support Satheesan had among the public and the fallout of a decision that ignored his claims, especially when he was leading the party in the past five years.</p><p>Also in consideration was the vocal support Satheesan enjoyed among allies, especially Muslim League though his rival camps argued that giving credence would mean that the Congress succumbed to pressure, especially from Muslim League, and it could be read as minority appeasement.</p><p>The central leadership was also told that Venugopal being a close Rahul aide, a decision in his favour and rejecting Satheesan would project that the top party leader’s judgement was clouded due to favouritism. The issue of conducting bypolls to Assembly as well as Lok Sabha, as Venugopal is an MP, was also highlighted by some leaders as also posted that appeared against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad.</p><p>Priyanka also received numerous messages from leaders and public as also from Muslim League supporting Satheesan. </p><p>Sources said Kharge spoke with all UDF allies, especially Muslim League, to inform them that the announcement would be made at noon. The allies had been restless over the delay in the announcement, as resentment has been brewing among the public over the suspense over the name.</p><p>Sources said Satheesan led the party in Kerala when it was “down and out” after the consecutive defeat in 2021 and the “energy, direction and ideological clarity with which he led the party in Opposition” was considered while choosing him. </p><p>At the same time, sources said, Venugopal and Chennithala are senior leaders and remain central to the party’s scheme of things. </p><p>Announcing the decision, Dasmunsi who was flanked by Observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik and General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7 had authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint a new CLP leader.</p><p>Kharge held extensive discussions with Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, AICC observers who had met with the newly-elected MLAs, MPs, former Kerala party presidents and other leaders.</p><p>“Based on all these discussions, it has been decided that VD Satheesan be appointed as the leader of the CLP,” Dasmunsi said.</p><p>Satheesan dedicated his Chief Ministership to the people and said Venugopal and Chennithala are his leaders and they contributed much to the UDF’s victory in Kerala. “I do not see this as a personal achievement but as something divine. I promise to the people of Keralam that there should be a new Keralam for the youngsters,” he said.</p><p>Venugopal said, “the party took a decision and as a sincere Congressman we are all behind the party decision. I am congratulating Satheesan. The leadership of VD Satheesan can fulfil the aspirations and promises of the people.”</p>