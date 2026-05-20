QUAD integrated township project at Technocity to boost Kerala's IT infrastructure

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The IT infrastructure of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> is expected to receive a major fillip as the construction of the QUAD IT integrated township project is progressing at Technocity in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a>, which is the fourth-phase of Technopark, the first and largest IT park of the country.</p><p>The construction of the first IT building, which is progressing, is expected to be completed by 2029. The boat-shaped building will offer a distinct design and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/architecture">architecture</a> that reflects Kerala's traditions and culture. With vertical fins, the building will also be energy efficient. </p><p>Technopark chief executive officer Sandip Kumar said that the building would be offering an eco-friendly work environment with its unique design features. </p>.Infosys to set up campus in Vizag, Andhra govt allots land at 99 Paise per acre.<p>Since global capability centres were increasingly looking at tier-II locations, the QUAD project could become an ideal choice. Strategically placed landscape terraces that provide green spaces and thoughtfully designed breakout spaces are the other attractions of the IT building, he said.</p><p>The township comprises two IT towers, a commercial complex and a residential component in 30 acres of space with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore.</p><p>The first IT building is being developed in 5.50 acres with a built-up area of around nine lakh square feet that can be scaled up to 17 lakh square feet. It will be able to accommodate around 6,000 professionals. The second IT building will be leased on a long-term basis to attract major IT and ITeS companies. </p><p>At present around 500 companies employing 80,000 professionals are working in three campuses of the Technopark and there is demand for space from more companies, officials said. </p>