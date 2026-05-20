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Homeindiakerala

QUAD integrated township project at Technocity to boost Kerala's IT infrastructure

The township comprises two IT towers, a commercial complex and a residential component in 30 acres of space with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:25 IST
India NewsKeralaThiruvananthapuraminfrastructureIT

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