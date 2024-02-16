Quality of life in Kerala attracts global soft power practitioners, says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Thiruvananthapuram: G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant on Friday praised Kerala's high Human Development Index, tourism, culture, art forms and advanced quality of life and said it was the reason that leading practitioners of soft power from across the world held their annual meeting in the state.
Kant, while addressing a gathering of the two-day annual conference of the Soft Power Club, a global organisation, at Technopark here, said India has unique stories of history, civilisation, art, culture, digitisation, growth, progress and transformation, and all these need to be told as great soft power stories to the rest of the world.
Soft Power Club is a leading global organisation headed by Francesco Rutelli, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy.
Kerala state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the conference and announced that in a bid to make Kerala a soft power hub, the state government would soon come out with initiatives to promote it as a preferred venue for global conferences.
Kant, who made a presentation on India, said the country blends both its soft and hard powers to project itself and to ensure that the nation retains its very unique civilisational approach.
The former NITI Aayog chief said the conference was being held in Kerala upon the request of Italy as Kerala has a unique combination of quality of life, high indices of human development as well as tourism, art and culture. "...that's why some of the leading practitioners of soft power from across the world have come here today to interact with leading experts from India to discuss and debate on how we can make India and Kerala great soft power destinations," Kant said.
"The soft power conference being held here enables us to tell stories of India and Kerala to the rest of the world," he added.
Minister Riyas said Kerala has immense opportunities in this segment considering the picturesque landscape, eclectic history and rich cultural heritage of the state.
"The beautiful locales, including hill stations, beach and backwater destinations in various parts of the state, make it the most ideal location for international meets. The soft power at our disposal, which is tourism, is the most potent component and it has to be harnessed in a sustainable manner," he said.
Riyas added that over the centuries Kerala has leveraged its soft power in its evolution as an inclusive society. He asserted that the social and communal harmony of the state reinforces its position as a soft power hub.
Introducing the Soft Power Club, Rutelli stressed the need for promoting the value of international cooperation on strategic issues in difficult times. He said building resilient stories of soft power involves inculcating resilient values, driving it through policy, recognising the role of social media as a soft power tool and bringing the subject into public discourse.
Highlighting soft power as a tool for reputation, international competitiveness and economic growth formations, Rutelli said the Soft Power Club meet would discuss the persisting and potential role of trade in the changing international landscape.
"India's soft power is on a global level and fascinating as well. (With) Kerala as the venue for this even, (it) would be a splendid opportunity to understand, promote and showcase the country’s positive assets," he observed.
Italy's Ambassador to India Vincenzo De Luca read out a message from Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the occasion.
A state government release said Kerala will showcase its achievements in tourism, hospitality, IT, the local government system, the health sector, Kudumbashree, women empowerment, geographical diversity, historical and heritage features, art and cultural scene, secularism and media freedom.
Around 30 members of the Soft Power Club, including high-level officials, heads of international organisations, analysts, and experts in the fields of business, science, art, digital technologies and climate, are attending the conference.