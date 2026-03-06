<p>Thiruvananthapuram: First woman IPS officer from Kerala and BJP state vice president R Sreelekha is likely to contest the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/resentment-brews-in-kerala-cpm-3919855">Assembly polls</a> from Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, one of the seats in which the saffron party has high hopes.</p><p>Even as an official announcement of the candidacy is yet to come, BJP informed that Sreelekha will kick off the party's election campaign in Vattiyoorkavu constituency soon.</p><p>BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who earlier announced his plans to contest from Nemom seat in the state capital, had recently kicked off the party's election campaign in the constituency without naming the candidate as the formal announcement was still awaited.</p><p>Sreelekha, who is a 1987-batch IPS officer, had retired from the Director General of Police (DGP) rank in 2020. She joined the BJP in 2024 and was made the party's state vice president. </p><p>Sreelekha contested in the recent local body election and won as a councilor of Sasthamangalam ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which is part of the Vattiyoorkavu constituency. Even as she was a probable mayor, the party finally zeroed in on V V Rajesh considering his seniority and experience in politics.</p><p>Sreelekha was reportedly upset over the denial of the mayor post. She even did not accompany BJP councilors from Thiruvananthapuram to a meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi citing health issues. But it was widely interpreted as part of her resentment.</p>.Kerala Assembly elections 2026: All parties trying to woo Christian vote banks.<p>Vattiryoorkavu seat is now held by CPM's young MLA and former city mayor V K Prasanth. Congress is planning to field senior leader and former MLA of Vattiyoorkavu K Muraleedharan. Hence the constituency in the heart of the city could witness a strong fight.</p><p>BJP came first in the regions under the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the recent local body polls. Hence the BJP is having high hopes.</p><p>Similarly, in adjacent Nemom also the BJP maintained lead in the recent elections. Hence Chandrasekhar is pinning high hopes of wresting the seat. BJP's O Rajagopal had won the seat for the party for the first time in 2016. But BJP lost to CPM's V Sivankutty in 2021.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP sources said that C V Ananda Bose, who resigned from the Bengal governor post on Thursday, is unlikely to be in the electoral fray. The ex-Kerala cadre IAS officer is having health issues and his equations with the party leadership is quite strained, said a BJP source.</p>