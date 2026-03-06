Menu
R Sreelekha, Kerala's first woman IPS officer, BJP's likely candidate from Thiruvananthapuram

Sreelekha, who is a 1987-batch IPS officer, had retired from the Director General of Police (DGP) rank in 2020.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 13:45 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 13:45 IST
BJPKeralaKerala NewsThiruvananthapuramRajeev ChandrasekharKerala elections

